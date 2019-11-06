Museum Directors named

In October, Provost Eric Boynton announced the directors of the Wright and Logan Museums.

In October, Provost Eric Boynton announced that Joy Beckman and Nicolette Meister had been appointed directors of the Wright Museum of Art and the Logan Museum of Anthropology, respectively.

Prior to Boynton joining Beloit in June, the college considered a new structure in which both teaching museums would be led by one director. After additional deliberation, college leadership concluded that the roles should remain separate.

Meister, who has served as the Logan’s curator of collections for nearly two decades, was named the James E. Lockwood Jr. Director of the Logan Museum of Anthropology. She replaces Bill Green, who retired in December 2018, after 17 years with the college.

Beckman, who has served as director of the Wright Museum of Art for nearly 13 years, will continue in that role.

Whitney Helm

