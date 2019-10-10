Hengchun Mu’s Summer Internship

Hengchun Mu ’20 worked as a summer intern for Grenzebach Glier and Associates in Chicago, IL.

Hengchun Mu worked as a summer intern for Grenzebach Glier and Associates in Chicago, IL. He helped create a comprehensive Salesforce user manual resulting in enhanced employee engagement and customer service. He also presented a competitive benchmarking analysis of social media performance and recommended strategic marketing solutions to optimize brand awareness and mitigate adverse exposure.

Hengchun is a Mathematics and Quantitative Economics double major.