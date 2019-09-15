Summer in the City
Faculty, staff, and students have warm and productive connections with people in and near the city of Beloit. This network translates into opportunities for students to land internships and first jobs that are often just around the corner from campus. We take a look at what students and a couple of recent graduates did this summer in the greater Beloit region.
Enduring Internship Leads to a First Job
Focused on the Environment
Following the Music in Summer
Internship Offers Comprehensive Exposure to Beloit-Based Business
Reasons to Love Beloit in Summer
Tourism Rock Stars
Salma Ali’21 and Qudsia Khalid’21 spent their summer promoting the greater Beloit region through internships with Visit Beloit.