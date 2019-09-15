Meg Kulikowski’21
September 15, 2019

Summer in the City

Faculty, staff, and students have warm and productive connections with people in and near the city of Beloit. This network translates into opportunities for students to land internships and first jobs that are often just around the corner from campus. We take a look at what students and a couple of recent graduates did this summer in the greater Beloit region.

Monica Smith'19 interning with Brownfield Environmental Engineering Resources.

Focused on the Environment

A biochemistry major and environmental studies minor, Monica Smith’19 wants to pursue a career in environmental toxicology.
Anton Cross'20

Following the Music in Summer

Anton Cross’20 landed an internship in the Beloit area with Turtle Creek Orchestra, a non-profit string orchestra that concentrates on summer performances.
Shivangi Ambardar'21, center, relishes the peace and quiet of Beloit in the summer.

Reasons to Love Beloit in Summer

For some students, staying put in Beloit over summer offers a shot at internships and jobs made possible by faculty and staff connections. But Beloit summers pay other dividends, too.
Salma Ali'21, left, and Qudsia Khalid'21 worked this summer as interns with Visit Beloit.

Tourism Rock Stars

Salma Ali’21 and Qudsia Khalid’21 spent their summer promoting the greater Beloit region through internships with Visit Beloit.

Brooke Popkin worked as an EMT and firefighter for the South Beloit (Ill.) Fire Department.

Work with Purpose

During summer, sociology major Brooke Popkin’20 had an internship with a tech company, completed a self-guided academic project, and continued working with the local fire department in a job that gives her a sense of purpose.

