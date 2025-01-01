Excited to make an impact

I am a Palestinian American who strives to become a doctor of nursing practice specializing in OB-GYN care. I am excited about the Nursing dual-degree program at Beloit because it will serve as a great launchpad for my career, offering a rigorous curriculum, extensive clinical experiences, and a supportive community that will help me reach my goals quickly.

I look forward to developing the skills necessary to make a meaningful impact in women’s health, particularly for underserved communities, and I know that Beloit’s commitment to excellence and hands-on training will empower me to achieve my dream.

– Jana ’28