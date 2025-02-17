Enjoy a French film festival right in Beloit

Beloit College invites you to the Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival, a celebration of global cinema, from February 26-28 and March 5–7.

Albertine Cinematheque Film Festival is a French language celebration of global cinema from Feb. 26-28 and March 5–7.This festival offers a unique opportunity to experience international films that challenge and inspire, fostering cultural appreciation and dialogue within the community.

Featured Films:

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Banel & Adama - A love story set in a remote Senegalese village, exploring the tension between personal desire and communal duty.

Thursday, Feb. 27: Disco Boy - A young Belarusian on the run, Aleksei joins the French Foreign Legion in exchange for the promise of French citizenship. Miles away in the Niger Delta, Jomo engages in an armed struggle to defend his community. A senseless war will intertwine their destinies.

Friday, Feb. 28: Passages - A turbulent love triangle drama capturing the fluidity and complexity of modern relationships.

Wednesday, March 5: Orlando: My Political Biography - "[…] a personal essay, historical analysis, and social manifesto" (Criterion).

Thursday, March 6: Gravity - An unprecedented alignment of planets' impacting gravity will upset the balance of a ghetto and the destiny of two duos of brothers eager to do anything for their freedom in an unceasing fight between old and new generations.

Friday, March 7: Lumumba: Death of a Prophet - Investigating revolutionary Patrice Lumumba's brief tenure as the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as the machinations behind his shocking assassination.

Enjoy an enriching cinematic experience with films that push boundaries and ignite conversations.

All films start at 7:15 p.m. in the Weissberg Auditorium in the Powerhouse

Admission is free to all.

This festival is made possible by the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and Albertine Cinematheque, a program of Albertine Foundation and Villa Albertine - The French Institute for Culture and Education / Cultural Services of the French Embassy, with support from the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, and the Fonds Culturel Franco-Americain.

