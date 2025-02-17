Get inspired by Ferrall Artist Caroline Kent

Celebrate and engage with the work of Ferrall Artist-in-Residence Caroline Kent at two events this semester.

2025’s Ferrall Artist-in-Residence is Caroline Kent, a Chicago-based visual artist. She will be engaging with the Beloit College community through a series of events.

Represented by Kohn Gallery based in Los Angeles, Kent’s work is in the collections of the Walker Art Center in Minnesota and The Art Institute of Chicago. As Kent herself observes, she is “driven by a curiosity to discover where language, abstraction, and painting converge. Painting is not a means to an end but a beginning.”

Upcoming Events:

Gallery Talk: Wednesday, February 26, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Wright Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.

Keynote Lecture: Friday, February 28, 7 p.m. at the Weissberg Auditorium in the Powerhouse. Free and open to the public.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from Caroline Kent and engage with her thought-provoking art.

The Victor E. Ferrall, Jr. Endowed Artists-in-Residence Program brings distinguished visual or performing artists to campus for as little as a day or two or for as long as a semester to teach, direct workshops, and perform or exhibit his or her works. During the artist’s stay, his or her work or work created by collaborating students is presented in an exhibition at the Wright Museum of Art.

Sylvia López