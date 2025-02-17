Spotlight on Anna Lehne: Kerry Intern

Anna Lehne’25 is a senior and Concierge Intern from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and is majoring in philosophy and Russian language and culture.

Anna Lehne ’25 is a senior and Concierge Intern at Kerry in Beloit.

Anna is interning at Kerry Group in Beloit, where she is rotating between teams in the finance department, including tax, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and accounts receivable. This experience provides Anna with a comprehensive understanding of finance operations, enhancing her practical skills and broadening her career perspectives.

Anna appreciates the supportive and passionate people at Kerry, who are eager to help her learn and grow.

The Concierge Internship Program has been one of Anna’s most valuable experiences at the college, allowing her to apply her learning in real-world settings and connect with the Beloit community.

Sylvia López