First National Bank & Trust intern Rafaella Pavarini de Souza ’25

Rafaella is a senior at Beloit from São Paulo, Brazil, and a Concierge Intern who is majoring in quantitative economics and international relations .

Rafaella is interning at First National Bank & Trust Co., where she supports the accounting team with tasks ranging from general ledger operations to process improvements.

This experience provides Rafaella with valuable insights into banking operations and enhances her analytical skills, all while emphasizing the importance of integrity and attention to detail. She is improving at finding creative solutions to problems that aren’t obvious right away.

The welcoming team culture at First National has made Rafaella’s experience rewarding, with fun events like bingo nights and a strong sense of community engagement.

Rafaella is honing a robust skill set for a future in consulting, leveraging her accounting internship to develop essential skills for this career path.

