Beloit Historical Society intern Brigid Parker ’25

Brigid Parker '25, a senior at Beloit from Oak Park, IL, is a Community Fellow majoring in sociology with minors in English and Spanish

Brigid Parker is a senior and an Impact Beloit Community Fellow at the Beloit Historical Society.

As the Nonprofit Office Coordinator, Brigid assists with administrative tasks, event planning, and marketing material creation. This role provides invaluable experience in nonprofit operations, database management, and the grant writing process, preparing Brigid for a future in the nonprofit sector.

Brigid felt welcomed from her first week, with a supportive supervisor keen on ensuring a positive experience. She aims to continue working in nonprofits post-graduation, leveraging this internship to build a robust skill set for her career.

