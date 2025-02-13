Kelsey Engelke ’25 Examines the Chronostratigraphy of Sandstones from IL and MO

The Devonian Period is a critical time in Earth’s history, recording the evolution of forests, tetrapods, and insects. Fundamental to understanding these important evolutionary events is a high-resolution time scale. This project is focused on refining our understanding of Devonian chronostratigraphy (time component of rock units) from southwestern Illinois and east-central Missouri.

The Late Devonian is subdivided into the Frasnian and Famennian stages, and rocks of these ages are further subdivided into different units characterized using superposition, lithology, fossil content, chemical composition, and age. Literature regarding late Devonian strata in the Illinois Basin has revealed inconsistent relationships between units. The Sylamore Sandstone, Bushberg Sandstone, and Glen Park Limestone have all been determined as either Frasnian and/or Famennian (Devonian) or Kinderhookian (Mississippian) in age by various previous researchers. This study will use various tools and techniques, including geochemistry, petrography, and conodont biostratigraphy to better constrain the age of samples from these units.

A literature survey has confirmed inconsistencies within the past and recent literature for the ages of each unit. To date, powdered samples have been analyzed using pXRF elemental analysis, thin sections have been made for petrographic analysis, and five samples have been dissolved for the purpose of separating stratigraphically useful conodonts from the rock matrix. Future work will use these data sets and samples to compare bulk mineralogic and petrographic properties to understand the provenance of the sediments comprising the samples and constrain the relative age within a biostratigraphic framework.

Kelsey Engelke ’25

