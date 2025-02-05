Financial aid office offers exemplary service through ongoing training

The Certified Financial Administrator Program Commission, as the independent certifying body of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), recently announced that Betsy Henkel has earned the designation of FAAC. This certification indicates Betsy possesses the foundational knowledge and skills to effectively administer Title IV federal student aid programs at colleges and universities across the country as a financial aid professional. Betsy joins Vanessa Rammmelt, Beloit College Associate Director of Financial Aid, who earned the FAAC designation in February 2024.

To earn this certification, Betsy and Vanessa demonstrated industry-related experience, successfully passed a comprehensive knowledge exam, and affirmed a commitment to the standards for ethical behavior that have long been a hallmark of the financial aid profession.

“Financial aid administrators work in a highly-regulated, continuously-evolving industry where knowledge matters,” says Craig Alan Slaughter, 2023-24 CFAA Program commission chair and director of financial aid at Kenyon College. “As part of an inclusive and supportive FAAC community, we commit to the highest standards of professionalism and professional development to support the success of the communities, institutions and students we serve.”

FAACs have demonstrated a breadth of knowledge of benefit to the employers, their colleagues, and the students and families seeking assistance. Credentials like this provide a roadmap for professional development, which enhances job performance. Employing certified professionals individuals helps ensure Title IV aid is being administered ethically and effectively, which supports every participating institution’s commitment to administrative capability made to the U.S. Department of Education in the school’s Program Participation Agreement.

“Making sure our students receive the financial aid that they are eligible for is so important,” says Betsy. “This certification gives us additional confidence that our students will receive their aid efficiently and accurately.”

Betsy Henkel and Vanessa Rammelt serve Beloit College students and families as they navigate funding a college education.

“We have the wellbeing of our students and families and their futures in mind in every conversation we have with them,” says Vanessa. “Being certified in this way gives us confidence that our students can have access to financial aid to support them in completing their Beloit College education.”

Congratulations to Betsy and Vanessa!