YWCA Rock County internship

Abhey Singh Guram ’25 is an accounting intern at the YWCA Rock County through the Impact Beloit Community Fellows program.Originally from Punjab, India, Abhey is a Community Fellow double majoring in quantitative economics and political science, with a minor in environmental studies, at Beloit College.

Interning at YWCA Rock County in Janesville as an accounting intern, Abhey is responsible for assisting the finance director in managing financial records and improving efficiency in operations.

This hands-on experience in nonprofit accounting enhances Abhey’s understanding of how financial principles support YWCA’s mission to empower women and combat racism.

Working with a supportive team, Abhey finds it rewarding to see how his contributions directly impact community programs and make a difference in people’s lives.

