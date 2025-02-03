CNA Summer

This summer, Gavin Thorpe ’25 spent 8 weeks at Blackhawk Tech enrolled in a CNA certification course. Gavin stayed on the Beloit campus throughout the duration of this class, the first six weeks of which were typical lectures, and the last two weeks of which were a placement at a clinical site. Gavin worked at Cedar Crest Nursing home in Janesville, Wisconsin where he had the chance to demonstrate what he learned hands-on. At the nursing home, Gavin was able to assist and help by transporting patients while using the appropriate equipment, assisting patients with their meals, and taking vitals for the charge nurse.

Gavin learned more about himself with this experience, he has been able to understand the compassion and empathy needed for the job and he sees it in himself. He learned more about himself in the process too, learning that he is willing to put the needs of others before his own without thinking twice. “I learned for myself that at the end of the day, no matter what the task is, I am the one that the resident is depending on to be in a better state than before. To put ME aside and be all about the resident for however long the task lasts.”

A challenge Gavin faced was scheduling his National Registration Exam after taking the course. He had conflicts with his football practices and classes, but was determined to follow through after committing his time to the program all summer. His determination paid off as he was able to take and pass the exams. He is now a Certified Nursing Assistant.

While this line of work is not for everybody, Gavin encourages those who are interested to reach out to people in healthcare and discuss potential career paths. CNA programs are a great fit for caregivers at heart. His next steps involve making preparations to be in the first cohort at the Beloit-Edgewood Nursing school.

Outside of the program, Gavin enjoys playing football with his team and enjoying the outdoors to relax and reset before returning to work.

Sydney Moses ’25

By: Sydney Moses'25