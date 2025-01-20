Hamiltons reopens after renovation as main dining hall

As the spring 2025 semester kicks off, Hamiltons Café reopens with significant renovations as the main all-you-care-to-eat dining hall.

Hamiltons at lunchtime on its first day open as the main all-you-care-to-eat dining hall.

Credit: Dan SchooffOn the first morning of the spring semester, Hamiltons Café in the Powerhouse opened as the main dining hall. The new space will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on weekdays and weekends and, like the former Commons in Chapin, meals are paid for using swipes from student meal plans.

DK’s, the grab-and-go cafe in Pearsons that reopened after a renovation last fall, offers meals, drinks, and snacks using flex dollars during the week. Faculty and staff are welcome to eat at either location, paying either by credit card or by adding BeloitBucks to their ID card. Chapin’s dining hall, Commons, is now closed until further notice.

Investing in food quality

The new space features new, more efficient equipment and a commitment to elevate the quality of food. This move was part of a $10 million investment in the college’s infrastructure and daily experiences for students, including academic spaces, dining, and housing.

The new check-in area of Hamiltons.

Credit: Ellie Anderbyrne’05

“We have a lot of new equipment that will allow us to produce food more consistently, and also give us the ability to be more creative,” says Scott Zoellick, Bon Appetit’s general manager at Beloit College. “Our stations are fairly generic on purpose as our menus change each meal period and cover all different types of cuisines. Our salad and deli bar have greatly expanded to offer a wider variety.”

Students reacted positively to the ambiance in the new Hamiltons and enjoyed the first day of offerings and reconnecting with friends after the holidays.

“I’m sure students are going to love the new location and bring the Powerhouse to life,” says Zoellick. It looks like they’re already doing just that.

Meg Kulikowski’21