Writing center gets new name and digs

Beginning spring 2025, Writing Center tutoring will operate from its new location in the southeast corner of Morse Library’s first floor. The new center is called Writing Works, complementing Career Works as another support resource located centrally in the library. The name also fits its new space, with access to a study room and a designated sitting area, making the space more conveniently located on campus and appealing for students and tutors alike.

“The move to our new library space will be more convenient for students because it’s closer to the dorms as well as to other services in the library, from Impact Beloit to Career Works,” says Chuck Lewis, director of the Writing Program at Beloit and a professor of English. “Our library location also gives both the tutors and students more choices for where they want to work beyond our designated space, which is important for a great session. Nationally, many other writing centers have migrated recently to a library space with positive results in terms of student use, which we hope happens here as well.”

Students can book an appointment with Writing Works tutors here. You can plan to meet in person or online.

Meg Kulikowski’21