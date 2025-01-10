Promoting literacy for life

A sociology major with English and philosophy minors from Orlando, Florida, Olivia Alvarado’25 is making a difference as an Impact Beloit Community Fellow with the Stateline Community Foundation’s Literacy for Life Program.

Senior Olivia Alvarado’25 is an intern at Literacy for Life through the Impact Beloit Community Fellows program.

At Literacy for Life, Olivia’s main responsibilities include nurturing existing community connections and using her unique perspective to discover new partnership opportunities. When not setting up introductory meetings, coordinating event planning, and participating in tabling events, Olivia creates resources to make early learning messaging accessible for parents and community leaders alike.

Olivia is helping Literacy for Life create consistent communication that encourages literacy skills and early life education throughout Rock County by partnering with local businesses, nonprofits, health systems, and educational boards.

Olivia appreciates witnessing firsthand the interconnectedness of the Beloit community, how town dynamics differ from her experiences on campus, and the many strengths of the residents who make up Beloit.

Sylvia López