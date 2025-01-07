Interning at the Beloit International Film Festival

As a project management intern at the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), My Le’25 bridges BIFF and on-campus departments and other organizations to enhance community engagement.

My Le’25 poses while tabling for the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) as an Impact Beloit Community Fellow.

My, who is from Dong Nai, Vietnam, is a double major in quantitative economics and data analytics and an Impact Beloit Community Fellow.

She’s currently recruiting and working with the Beloit College Student News Team that will write articles, interview filmmakers, and take photos during BIFF. My also leads the Kids@BIFF initiative, bringing film workshops to elementary schools, and is planning a Queer Short Film Showcase with the college’s media studies program.

My’s experience at BIFF highlights the practical application of Beloit College’s Integrated Learning Outcomes (ILOs), equipping her with professional skills to deliver successful workplace outcomes.

My is finding fulfillment in leading her projects, managing timelines, and spearheading communications, strengthening ties between BIFF, the campus, and the broader community.

BIFF 2025 is set for March 28 to April 6. My encourages all to attend BIFF events, including the ongoing Wednesday evening films at the college’s Hendricks Center for the Performing Arts.

Sylvia López