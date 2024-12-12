Beloit College’s Amanda Harilal Receives Prestigious Role Model Award

Amanda Harilal received the Role Model Award from the Stateline Chamber of Commerce. Overcoming incredible challenges, Amanda has inspired others through her leadership and community service.

Colleagues of Amanda Harilal celebrate her winning the Role Model Award at the Influential Women in Business luncheon.

Amanda Harilal, Executive Administrative Assistant & Purchasing Specialist at Beloit College, has been recognized as a stellar role model in the community, receiving the prestigious Role Model Award from the Stateline Chamber of Commerce at the 2024 annual Influential Women in Business Luncheon. This award celebrates women who “inspire and uplift others,” and Amanda’s dedication to her community and its people made her a worthy recipient.

Amanda’s journey to this moment has been anything but conventional, or easy. Despite facing adversity and overcoming incredible challenges, she has emerged as a successful member of her community. Her passion for empowering young people and building stronger communities is evident in her volunteer work and many leadership roles.

As a community leader, Amanda has made a positive impact through her work with organizations such as Family Services of Southern Wisconsin, Parker High School PTSA, and the City of Janesville Zoning Board of Appeals. She is committed to empowering others who have faced adversity, and her work has touched countless lives locally as well as around the country and the world.

Amanda’s acceptance speech was a testament to her strength and willingness to be vulnerable. She shared her personal story, highlighting the power of perseverance and the transformative impact of education, opportunity, and community. “Your past does not define your future,” Amanda told the audience at the luncheon “You are capable of extraordinary things if you just keep going.” Her story is a reminder that we all have the power to rewrite our own narratives and create a brighter future for ourselves and those around us.

Amanda’s colleagues at Beloit College, her family, and community are proud to celebrate her achievement and recognize her as a true role model. Her dedication to fostering positivity and building resilience is a shining example of the impact one person can have on their community. Please join us in congratulating Amanda Harilal on this well-deserved recognition.

Amanda Harilal holds the Role Model Award.

Ellenor Anderbyrne