Hands-on experience at the Beloit Historical Society

Sydney Moses’25, a senior double majoring in anthropology and creative writing , is gaining valuable experience interning at the Beloit Historical Society.

Sydney Moses’25's transformative internship with the Beloit Historical Society is giving her new insight into her college community.

This Beloit Historical Society internship offers hands-on experience in museum organization and project development, enhancing both academic and professional skills.

Sydney engages with the history of Beloit through projects like creating an activity book for children and by helping with a Traveling Trunk about WWI. She is also learning about cataloging donations and organizational practices in a museum setting.

For someone from a big city like Los Angeles, Sydney’s discovery of Beloit’s history has provided Sydney a new perspective and a sense of connection to the community.

