Student intern powers military tech innovation

Liam Walker’26 recently interned at Fairbanks Morse Defense.

Liam’s work on back-end development and AI solutions for military projects highlights the practical and collaboration skills he’s building at Fairbanks Morse and through his courses. His projects are being deployed on military vessels, underscoring the real-world impact of his internship.

Fairbanks Morse, known for producing components for the USS Beloit, offers Liam a chance to prepare for a career by contributing to innovative projects funded by the Navy.

Sylvia López