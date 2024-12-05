Celebrations in Student Life

Dean of Students Cecil Youngblood is retiring after 27 years of service. A longstanding member of our campus community, Ron Watson, will take up the mantle.

Beloit College is celebrating the retirement of Dean of Students, Title IX Coordinator and Chief Diversity Officer Cecil Youngblood, who has dedicated nearly three decades of service to the college.

After joining Beloit in 1997, Cecil has held various leadership roles. His time at the college started as head men’s basketball coach, where he spent years mentoring students on and off the court. During this time, he led the men’s basketball team to a win over Grinnell College that was broadcast on ESPN2 to over four million viewers. He also served as men and women’s golf coach and assistant athletic director. As Dean of Students, Title IX Coordinator, and Chief Diversity Officer, he has overseen Residential Life, the Student Engagement and Leadership program, the Powerhouse, Learning Enrichment and Disability Services, the Office for Student Success, Equity, and Community, and Security.

Cecil’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community has been evident throughout his tenure. He has been instrumental in organizing events and initiatives that promote social justice, equity, and community engagement including the Black Lives Matter Beloit movement alongside fellow faculty and staff members including Ron Watson and former professor Yvonne Wu. His leadership has had a profound impact on the lives of countless students, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Beloiters. To honor Cecil’s many contributions, the Board of Trustees of Beloit College will grant emeriti status to Cecil Youngblood upon his retirement.

Associate Provost Ron Watson will assume the dual role of Dean of Students and Associate Provost in the new year.As Cecil prepares to retire on December 31, 2024, the college is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Watson as the new Dean of Students, effective January 1, 2025. Ron brings with him a wealth of knowledge about Beloit College, having served as Associate Provost, Associate Professor of Political Science and Health and Society, and Co-director of the former Career Channels program.

During his time at the college, Ron has excelled at supporting student engagement in the classroom, in community partnerships, and for civic engagement. Ron has been faculty advisor for over a decade to the Beloit Public Health Initiative, a student-led organization focused on public health work in the community. More recently, he led Beloit College’s involvement in Why Bother, Wisconsin?, an initiative to increase political and civic engagement among college students. Ron’s commitment to student success and well-being is evident in his teaching and advising, and he received the Underkofler Teaching Award in 2022.

As Dean of Students, Ron will continue to build on the strengths of Beloit College’s excellent Student Life program, working to create a supportive and inclusive environment that fosters student growth and success.

Please join us in congratulating Cecil on his retirement and welcoming Ron to his new role. We are grateful for Cecil’s dedication and service, and we look forward to Ron’s leadership and vision in shaping the future of Beloit College.

Ellenor Anderbyrne’05