Beloit & Beyond: Exploring careers in health

Four students presented about their healthcare experiences in the Beloit community during the Beloit & Beyond Conference . The panel was hosted by Emily Sager , who is also the career development advisor for the School of Health Sciences .

Behind the Scenes: Discovering My Passion for Research Through Healthcare Experiences

Ama Ameyaw’25



Biochemistry major, pre-med track Kumasi, Ghana

Ama Ameyaw’25 presented on her transformative healthcare experiences in the Beloit community and how they impacted her decision to pursue behind-the-scenes lab work after Beloit.

Through pre-med coursework, key clinical experiences, campus research, and a pivotal “aha” moment, senior biochemistry major Ama has gotten closer to deciding what she actually wants to do after college.

A pre-med student who entered Beloit hoping to become a doctor, Ama had two very different recent work experiences that have changed the course of her trajectory. She volunteered at the Beloit Health System in the emergency department, tasked with everything from organizing wheelchairs to checking in with patients and their families in waiting rooms. “They opened up to me, but it was hard to help as a volunteer,” she says. On one hand, she liked working with people, but found that she carried their stories with her, to the detriment of her mental health.

Over the summer, she also worked as a donor support technician at CSL Plasma in Beloit, training under phlebotomists and finally conquering her fear of blood. An introvert, she admitted that she found the experience of constantly talking to patients to be draining. But when she was able to work in the plasma lab, she learned that she really enjoyed and excelled at the behind-the-scenes work.

Ama’s “aha” moment came when her chemistry professor and advisor, Kristin Labby, told her that one of the isolates that they had gathered for a research project had been selected for further investigation. She felt “profound excitement” and realized that she was energized by contributing to scientific discovery. When thinking about her preference for lab work, Ama decided that she will be pursuing graduate studies — not to become a doctor, but to pursue medical research in a lab, hopefully focusing on drug or vaccine development.

She advises that students take advantage of their strong relationships with their advisors for advice and exploring new interests. “It’s never too late to explore your interests, even during senior year,” she says, adding that it’s better to be curious than to commit to an area of study or a career that you won’t enjoy.

Building Healthier Communities: Summer Internship Experience at Community Health Systems of Wisconsin

Kitana Gulotta’25, left, enjoyed tabling at events on behalf of Community Health Systems during the Community Health Internship Program (CHIP) this summer.

Kitana’s summer internship through the Community Health Internship Program (CHIP) inspired her to pursue a career related to public health after she graduates. In her presentation, she discussed the process of applying for the eight-week summer experience, which places students at community health clinics across Wisconsin that are in need of support, and what those eight weeks looked like.

At the Beloit Area Community Health Center, Kitana assessed the center’s social media outreach and researched Health Resources and Service Administration grants, using various databases to do so. Together, these experiences led her to understand the importance of healthcare expansion, especially for the many uninsured and Medicaid recipients that utilize the Beloit Area Community Health Center and other clinics in the state of Wisconsin.

Kitana enjoyed engaging in community outreach. She attended the Rock County LGBTQ+ Summit, with a panel hosted by Mark Spreitzer’08, who she previously interned with. There, she learned what the current legislative landscape for the LGBTQ+ community looks like. She also went to a health professionals event at UW-Whitewater Rock County and listened to sessions on self-care and the importance of cultural values in healthcare. Talking directly with community members, Kitana tabled for the Beloit Area Community Health Center at a Juneteenth event and at the Beloit Public Library with another CHIP intern.

After graduating this spring, she hopes to pursue a career in either community health or social work and is especially interested in working with immigrant or refugee populations.

Empathy in Action: The Road to Becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Tyrel Spivey’24



Biology and sociology major Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Gavin Thorpe’25 and Tyrel Spivey’24 shared their experience of completing a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program at Blackhawk Technical College. Beloit College is working with Edgewood College to offer a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) dual-degree program.

Tyrel and Gavin both participated in an eight-week CNA program at Blackhawk Technical College over the summer, with their ability to stay in Wisconsin funded in part by Beloit’s Common Grant.

The course was conducted by two professors for about 20 students. The experience included six weeks of theoretical and practical knowledge training: proper handwashing, changing beds, helping with meals. The final two weeks were clinical experiences at the Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, and they were especially impactful for both Gavin and Tyrel. Gavin’s main takeaways were to put himself second and to give others his full attention, while Tyrel’s were to put his feelings aside and give patients the best care possible.

In the process, they passed two Blackhawk exams and one national exam to receive their CNAs, complete with knowledge and skills-based questions, a math component, and scenarios, requiring both Gavin and Tyrel to simulate nursing care in real time.

What’s next? Tyrel is planning to apply to be a CNA at Cedar Crest and other nursing homes, as well as an emergency room technician with his EMT certification. From there, he’s hoping to go to nursing school and is considering Edgewood College’s BSN program with Beloit. Gavin, who is graduating in May, is looking to find a job with his CNA license until he begins nursing school. He is also looking into BSN program with Edgewood.

