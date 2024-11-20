Sewing a Greener Future, One Stitch at a Time

When Kai Herrera brought the community together for a sewing day at the Beloit Public Library, something special happened. With the help of the Beloit College Collage Club, attendees learned to give old clothes a new life.

Joy Figuera, president of Beloit College Collage Club, demonstrates stitches to the crowd.

At the Beloit Public Library, a group of community-minded students and local residents came together for an event that showcased the power of collaboration and sustainability. The community sewing day, organized by Kai Herrera as part of their Impact Beloit Community Fellows internship with the City of Beloit, brought together more than 16 community members and the Beloit College Collage Club to learn the art of giving old clothes a new life.

Under the guidance of experienced sewers, attendees learned stitches and techniques to mend and repurpose their clothing. The event was a resounding success, with many participants leaving with finished projects and beaming smiles. Kai noted, “Seeing how many happy faces left the room was phenomenal.”

The community sewing day was a collaboration between the City of Beloit Public Works Department and the Beloit College Collage Club, with support from the City Manager’s office. This event was just one of several initiatives planned to promote education around waste reduction and sustainability in the community. Kai hopes to expand efforts to local schools, exploring innovative ways to reuse and repurpose materials.

Joy Figueroa, president of the Beloit College Collage Club, was instrumental in bringing the group’s creative energy and skills to the event. Members of the Collage Club taught attendees how to repair seams, patch holes, and apply decorative stitches.

Beloit College students Kelsey Engelke, Yoon Freund, Kai Herrera, and Joy Figueroa (from left to right) led the sewing session at the Beloit Public Library.

The Beloit Public Library proved to be an ideal location, providing a welcoming space for the community to come together and share ideas. As Kai reflected, “It was fantastic to do it in the Beloit Public Library. The community is excited about being able to repurpose their things, and these ideas are being welcomed in the community.”

The community sewing day was a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact that can be made when people come together to make a difference. As Kai and the team look to the future, they are excited to continue exploring innovative ways to promote sustainability and community engagement in Beloit.

Kai shows a young attendee how to use a needle threader.

Ellenor Anderbyrne’05