Alice Gehrke’16 moved to Chicago immediately after graduation. She has had the opportunity to perform throughout the city with A Dead Whale Productions, On the Spot Theatre, Salonathon, and Arts and Culture Club, among others. She is currently an MSW candidate at Jane Addams College of Social Work at UIC where she is exploring the utilization of theatre as a therapeutic tool. She has interned with Erasing the Distance and Deborah’s Place, and will be beginning an internship with Storycatcher’s Theatre in the fall.