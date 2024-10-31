Kitana’s internship at the University of Illinois College of Medicine

Beloit native Kitana Gulotta’25 is an intern at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford (UICOMR).

Kitana Gulotta’25 is a Impact Beloit Community Fellow at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford.

Her project focuses on surveying UICOMR alumni to assess the impact of global health programs on their medical careers and determine the impact of these initiatives. Kitana’s work enhances her skills in research compliance and data collection, which are crucial for her future career.

As a double major in international relations and psychology, Kitana gains exposure to diverse health research sectors and community data collection through this internship. She encourages students to explore the Impact Beloit Community Fellowship program for its supportive environment and preparation for post-college life.

Sylvia López