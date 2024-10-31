Top of page

Beloit College

Impacting Beloit: Aadi’s internship at the Downtown Beloit Association

A native of India, Aaditya Joshi’25 is an Impact Beloit Community Fellow interning with the Downtown Beloit Association (DBA). 

Aadi Joshi'25 is an intern at the Downtown Beloit Association through the Impact Beloit Community Fellows program.

Aadi’s work as a Community Development Intern bridges the gap between Beloit College and the city, contributing to economic vitality and fostering community connections. His role involves analyzing the Business Walk Survey 2024 and promoting DBA events.

Aadi emphasizes he has gained confidence and discipline while appreciating the strong community around him. He encourages fellow students to embrace opportunities, expand their comfort zones, and leave a lasting impact.

By: Sylvia López
October 31, 2024

