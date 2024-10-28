Joe Davis’10 is calling the 2024 World Series

Regardless if you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees, you can be a fan of the 2024 World Series, with notable Beloit alum Joe Davis’10 serving as the event’s play-by-play announcer.

Joe Davis, Announcer for the LA Dodgers, photographed at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Credit: Max S. Gerber

Davis cut his teeth calling Buccaneer men’s and women’s basketball games during his four years, frequently traveling to Midwest Conference schools on snowy and icy roads. He has been the voice of the Dodgers since 2017, and in 2022 the New York Times called him “the new voice of baseball.”

The Dodgers lead the series 2-0. Games 3 and 4 are at 7:08 p.m. CT from New York tonight and Tuesday and, if necessary, a Game 5 also from New York. If necessary, Games 6 and 7 will be played at Dodger Stadium.