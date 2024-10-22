Record-breaking year for student teachers at Beloit College

A historic moment for the Education and Youth Studies department as we welcome the largest cohort of student teachers in over three decades.

This semester marks a historic moment for Beloit College’s Education & Youth Studies Department (EDYS), as we welcome the largest cohort of student teachers in over three decades. With 14 student teachers actively engaged in classrooms across the region, including 12 in Beloit, 1 in Clinton, and 1 in Freeport, IL, this academic year stands out not only for its size but also for its significance.

Along with the current group, another six student teachers are expected to enter the field in Spring 2025, potentially making this the biggest academic year for student teachers in Beloit College’s recent history. This highlights the increasing interest among our students in pursuing teaching certifications and the growing demand for teachers at local, regional, and national levels.

Here is the placement of our current student teachers:

Secondary History License: 5 students (Brian Rusch, Preston Matson, Madi Richeson, Katherine (Kit) Kronberger, and Maxime Hall)

K-9 License: 4 students (Clayton Jenny, Veeka Malanchuk, Kaci Watanabe, and Deveroh Gray)

K-12 Spanish License: 1 student (Kasandra Duran-Vazquez)

K-12 Art License: 1 student (Kristin Larson)

Secondary Science License: 1 student (Marlee Young)

Secondary English License: 1 student (Maddy Mathey)

Secondary History License (Freeport): 1 student (Ariana Tolu-Honary)

Beloit College’s EDYS department offers Wisconsin teaching certifications, recognized as one of the best in the country, and transferable to 40 states. Many of our alumni have continued to teach both nationally and internationally. Meanwhile, based on a recent survey, approximately 40% of our alumni stay in the Stateline region.

Our graduates with teaching certifications have an impressive job placement rate, achieving 100% in recent years. Several current student teachers have already received job offers from the schools they are teaching in and will transition to full-time roles after they finish the program.

By: Abhas Oli'26