Getting out the vote

A roundup of the college’s 2024 presidential election preparation efforts — and some tips on how to make sure your vote counts.

Campus encouragement to vote, as seen for the midterm elections on Chapin Hall in 2022.

Credit: Nico Doret

This busy fall semester was made even busier with events revolving around the presidential election on Nov. 5. Past events included two student panels discussing the importance of voting in state and local elections, as well as an exploration of non-partisan games that can get you interested in the voting process with last year’s Ousley Scholar Ashley Sparrow.

Why should I vote?

“Civic engagement — being an informed voter and actually casting one’s ballot — is critical to ensuring a healthy democracy,” says Associate Provost Ron Watson, who knows a thing or two about the importance of voting as a political science and health and society professor.

“It is more critical than ever that all voters, and especially new ones, stay civically engaged, since a government of creative, involved, and forward-thinking Americans is essential if we hope to effectively face the national and global problems that lie ahead.”

Where can I register?

Wisconsin is one of the few states where you can arrive at your polling place on Election Day and register on the spot. But why wait? Lines could be long. Here’s how you can register.

How else can I vote?

If you want to secure your ballot early, you can vote absentee, either by submitting a ballot by mail or in-person at City Hall in Beloit starting on Oct. 22.

Want to join in? There are a few more events leading up to this important election.

Upcoming events

Blueprints for Prosperity: Dissecting the Economic Plans of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

Tues., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Richardson Auditorium, Morse-Ingersoll Hall

This panel discussion comparing presidential economic plans will be led by economics professors Kevin Smith, Laura Grube, and Bob Elder. Sponsored by the economics department and Why Bother, Wisconsin?, an alliance of Wisconsin colleges committed to holding a day off classes for voting. Snacks will be provided.

Election Trivia

Thurs., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., C-Haus

Stop by C-Haus during your spooky night of parties to take home a prize for Election Trivia!

Election Day!

First Congregational Church is your polling place this year. If you're voting on Nov. 5, walk down from campus, and bring a friend!

Credit: Meg Kulikowski’21Tues., Nov. 5, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St

Just a block from campus, First Congregational is Beloit College’s polling place this year. Take a break from Beloit and Beyond to cast your ballot. Bring a friend (or two!) and walk over to vote together.

If you’re eligible to vote, make sure you know all of the issues on the ballot, which can be found at https://myvote.wi.

