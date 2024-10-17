Experiencing and documenting why museums matter

Amelie Lichte’26 brought together two very different summer internships in this Uniquely Milwaukee podcast .

Amelie Lichte interning at Radio Milwaukee

Credit: Radio MilwaukeeAmelie, a studio art major and museum studies minor, interned at Radio Milwaukee and the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (whose director, incidentally, is Beloiter James Kieselburg’89) during the summer of 2024. As a native of Milwaukee, these internships presented Amelie with the perfect opportunity to gain diverse real-world experience close to home.

These experiences culminated in a Uniquely Milwaukee podcast that brought an insider’s perspective to Radio Milwaukee listeners. Amelie interviewed Marina Bernovich, Grohmann Museum curator of education and outreach, and each related to one another’s experiences working in a small museum. During the academic year, Amelie is a museum assistant working behind the scenes at the Logan Museum of Anthropology, one of two academic museums at Beloit College.

You can listen to Amelie’s podcast and hear her reflect on both fantastic summer internships in Milwaukee.

Nicolette Meister