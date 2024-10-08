Duncan Gillis’14 Young Alumni Award

Awarded September 14, 2024

2024 Young Alumni Award

Ten years after graduating, Duncan Gillis has lived up to the promising record he established as a scholar-athlete at Beloit. After double-majoring in Spanish and Education, he graduated with highest academic honors, lettered in soccer all four years on a record-breaking team, earned the coveted Martha Peterson Prize, and received a top award in Spanish. As an alumnus, he has continued seeking excellence, first as head men’s soccer coach at Beloit and, since 2021, in CalTech’s top soccer coaching position.

His friends, colleagues, and former teammates — while well-aware of his many achievements — also remember Duncan for other reasons. They recall his warmth and humor, positive attitude, and the ease with which he emerged as a leader and mentor at Beloit on the soccer field, in classes, and among friends. As a student, with a propensity for playing old-school video games and a commitment to making space for fun, he drew friends together and created a sense of community. As one friend and former teammate put it: “Duncan made us better individuals, and he made us better as a team.”

Today, despite a rigorous schedule, he has maintained his network of friends and former teammates and stayed in touch with his mentors and the soccer team at his beloved alma mater.

Beloit College was fortunate to retain Duncan for five years when he was picked as head men’s soccer coach in 2016. During the 2019-20 academic year, he was recognized with the U.S. Soccer Coaches 30 under 30 award. He also earned the highest technical coaching certifications from the U.S. Soccer Coaches organization.

As the head men’s soccer coach at CalTech, Duncan continues to flourish, with the team making great strides since he joined the program. The future looks bright under his leadership, and it is no wonder. Every day, he serves as a positive role model for his players, leading by example and making sure they know he has their best interests at heart. He puts into practice what he learned at Beloit, especially from one of his mentors, former head soccer coach Tim Schmiechen: He prioritizes building strong relationships and earning the trust of his players.

For his leadership, friendship, and his commitment to excellence, the Alumni Association is pleased to recognize Duncan Gillis with the 2024 Young Alumni Award.