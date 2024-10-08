Mark Pence’74 Distinguished Service Citation

Mark Pence’74 ’s selfless and consistent service to the college and his class over five decades led to his receiving the Distinguished Service Citation, representing the 50th reunion class.

Awarded September 14, 2024

2024 Distinguished Service Citation

In the five decades since his graduation, Mark Pence has served Beloit College as a loyal advocate and an outstanding supporter. His volunteer work, often done behind the scenes, has forged strong connections between the college and alumni, and between alumni, especially within the class of 1974.

Mark’s classmates note his self-effacing demeanor, which belies how effective he is at working collaboratively on initiatives. His official Beloit service includes volunteering as class agent from 2010 to 2016, helping to organize and promote all of his milestone reunions, and, this year, coordinating the planning committee for a substantive 50th Reunion class gift honoring the memory of Marca Bristo’74, a nationally renowned disabilities advocate.

Mark’s informal role in Beloit’s alumni community is equally notable. He is a cheerleader on social media and beyond, both for the college and for the accomplishments of all Beloiters. By maintaining relationships with college staff, he knows what’s happening and keeps his classmates informed. Thanks in part to his efforts, the class of ’74 stands out as a vibrant group: active, organized, and prepared to come together with joy, generosity, and fellowship during their milestone reunions.

Mark’s passion to serve Beloit stems from his positive experiences as a student. Coming to campus from central Illinois, he met a diverse group of classmates who broadened his worldview and became lifelong friends. He found Beloit’s broad-based liberal arts curriculum, in classes taught by professors who prioritized teaching, to be nothing short of life changing.

The range of Mark’s career and volunteer service beyond Beloit is a testament to his generous spirit and varied interests which were nurtured at the college. With a major in biology from Beloit, he went on to earn a master’s degree in zoology. He taught biology, chemistry, and physical anthropology at Springfield College in Illinois, then transitioned into computer consulting. After retiring in 2013, he has contributed his time and talents to advance key arts and cultural organizations in his community, ranging from the Springfield Area Arts Council to the Illinois State Museum.

For his selfless and consistent service to Beloit College and his class, and for his efforts to make his home of Springfield a richer, more interesting place to live, the Beloit College Alumni Association is pleased to recognize Mark Pence with the Distinguished Service Citation.