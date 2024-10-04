A summer at the seaport

For the beginning of the internship, he was immersed in the strategic development and planning department and worked closely with senior economists. He also conducted in depth analysis of the Trans-Caspian route, as well as the Port of Baku, with the goal being to optimize efficiency. His research involved comparing northern and southern routes that connected major Asian and European countries. His analysis of cargo flows aimed to identify improvements for the company and enhance port operations, including the implementation of new technologies.

In the following weeks, he developed his skills in financial modeling, which became his favorite aspect of the internship. He was able to quickly understand the foundational principles of accounting and apply them to build financial models. It was a challenging learning curve, but the team provided invaluable support, teaching him from the ground up. In the second month of his internship, he used Excel to develop his financial modeling abilities. These skills are foundational to the quantitative economics major and to students looking to pursue a career in finance. This internship also provided MukhammadAli with the opportunity to attend international conferences where he was able to learn about global trade dynamics from professionals in the field.

During the summer, MukhammandAli had the opportunity to explore the city. Baku has a rich history and stunning architecture. A highlight was visiting Icherisheher, the Old City, where he was surrounded by centuries-old walls and historic landmarks. He and his team also toured several museums to gain a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan’s vibrant culture, including some delicious local cuisine.

He recommends starting the application process early if you are looking to score a finance internship. They are extremely competitive and many hire interns in the fall for the following summer. Preparing your resume ahead of time and researching companies early can give you a competitive edge.

He emphasizes the importance of networking via connecting with alumni — particularly Taleh Ziyadov’02, the director general of the Port of Baku, who helped him secure the internship — as well as attending events and conferences, and engaging with professors on campus. Career Works was instrumental in helping him land this internship, reviewing his application materials. Career Advisor Emily Sager helped him apply for the summer grants he needed to achieve his professional goals.

By: Sydney Moses'25