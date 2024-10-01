Geology Department Annual Fall Field Trip

The first stop was along the Lake Michigan Shoreline, where students had the chance to collect local fossils and glacial erratics from northern Wisconsin and Canada. That was followed by lunch at Lapham Peak Observation Tower where trip participants could get a bird’s-eye-view of the highly glaciated Kettle Moraine Area. The last stop was Scuppernong Springs, where students explored a variety of natural springs and the wildlife attracted to this unique area.

The Geology Department’s annual beginning-of-the-semester field trip is generously funded by Richard “Skip” (’59) and Mary Ann Davis.

2024 Skip Trip Group

Credit: Pablo Toral

Lake Michigan Shoreline

Credit: Sujie Yang

Jay Zambito