Fiction and pizza in the Poetry Garden

The English department kicks off the 2024-25 academic year with their annual Poetry Garden pizza party, welcoming first years as well as new staff, faculty, and alumni authors.

Sam Doherty’25, India David’25, and WAC coordinator Hannah Flores pose in the Poetry Garden.

Credit: Grayson Jensen’25

The English department kicked off the 2024-25 academic year with their annual Poetry Garden pizza party. Professor of English Chris Fink welcomed first years, legendary college Archivist Emeritus Fred Burwell’86, and several alumni authors, including Zachary Gordon’73 and his wife Wendy Avra Gordon’76, who were visiting for Beloiter Days.

Professor Chris Fink and archivist Fred Burwell'86 supplied a selection of Beloit publications for students to peruse.

Credit: Grayson Jensen’25

First years and current students alike were introduced to three new department members. Dr. Tacey Atsitty de Gonzales joined Beloit this fall as a professor of creative writing and literary studies, and is teaching a class on Native American literature. Hannah Flores (they/them) also joined this fall as program coordinator for the World Affairs Center and Morse-Ingersoll. Lastly, former Aardvark Authors club president India David’25 organized the event as the new assistant to the English department.

After introductions of staff and faculty, attendees participated in a game of icebreaker bingo, giving students an opportunity to get to know one another, connect with professors and alumni, and sign up for the Aardvark Authors creative writing club with current club president Vanessa Skildum’27.

Grayson Jensen’25

By: Grayson Jensen'25