Winning big

Intramural sports have become an essential piece to the Beloit College student experience. With a growing list of sports to choose from, students find new ways to meet new friends and enjoy playing sports casually.

Intramural sports have become an increasingly large part of the Beloit College landscape and culture. With so many options to choose from — including predictable standbys like indoor soccer and more zany new sports like innertube water polo — many athletes and non-athletes get to feel the rush of playing a sport outside of class. Some try to relive their glory days from the past, others get to try something they’ve always wanted to.

Students playing in an intramural soccer game in the powerhouse.

Credit: Elzbieta Patapaite’26Students have been building teams with their best friends for years and recall these games as some of their best memories at Beloit. From indoor volleyball to three-on-three basketball to soccer, and even bags and esports, the Beloit student body has not let an opportunity to introduce a sport they want to play slip.

The mix of students from a wide variety of skill levels always makes the games interesting, competitive, and fun. The inclusive atmosphere gives students a chance to try a sport they’ve always wanted to, even with no prior experience, and still have a blast.

Intramural indoor volleyball has been a hit and just kicked off their season this fall. The league includes six teams and 40 players: fraternity and sorority members, members of the swim team, baseball team, soccer teams, basketball teams, and much more.

Beloit students play in a first-week intramural sand volleyball tournament.

Credit: Elzbieta Patapaite’26Nolan Tomsyck’27, an infielder on the Beloit College baseball team, joined an intramural volleyball team this fall. He had never played organized volleyball before intramurals, only a few times in a gym class.

“I joined IMs because I just thought it would be a fun thing to do with some of my friends,” Nolan says. He also described how it was cool to see a lot of his friends and teammates on the baseball team outside of that setting.

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” he says. “The games are a lot more competitive than I thought and it really adds to it. I’ve had a really good time so far.”

Miles Souza’25

By: Miles Souza'25