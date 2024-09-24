Beloit Again Among U.S. News & World Report’s List of Nation’s Top Colleges

Beloit College continues to rank among the nation’s top 100 liberal arts colleges according to U.S. News and World Report, which today released its 2025 Best Colleges rankings.

The college received high marks on the publication’s lists for Most Innovative, Undergraduate Teaching, Best Value, and First-Year Experience, among others. Of note is that Beloit’s Economics Program, small in comparison to peer institutions, is the state of Wisconsin’s top-ranked liberal arts economics program.

Beloit College President Eric Boynton emphasized the college’s commitment to connecting its rigorous education with pathways to successful careers and meaningful lives. “We are a liberal arts institution, thinking pragmatically about what’s best for our students,” Boynton said.

The college created four schools — Health Sciences, Business, Media and the Arts, and Environment and Sustainability — to help graduates take advantage of growing fields as they pursue their interests.

“Our new schools will equip students for the jobs of the future, further integrating career readiness into our curriculum,” he stated.

Impact Beloit, a single concept unifying the college’s career-readiness and community-based learning programs, deepens students’ engagement with community organizations and businesses and expands their professional skills. Beloit’s active alumni base contributes time and considerable expertise to support students, while city of Beloit organizations benefit from increased engagement. Boynton recently elevated Impact Beloit Executive Director Tim Leslie’89, a former Amazon executive and graduate of Yale Law School, to be the college’s first vice president for strategic planning & career development.

According to the New York Times’ 2023 College Access Index, Beloit ranks among the top schools that have increased access and affordability over the past decade.

The U.S. News rankings follow other publications’ recognition of Beloit’s excellence. Of note:

Beloit was included on Money Magazine’s 2024 list of the Best Colleges in America

Washington Monthly ranked Beloit 77 on its list of the nation’s 200 best Liberal Arts Colleges , as well as in the top 25 percent of Best Bang for the Buck - Midwest School. The publication’s rankings are based on colleges’ contribution to the public good in social mobility, research, and promoting public service.

Beloit made Princeton Review’s list of the nation’s best colleges, including its Best Midwest and Best Green Colleges lists.

More of the college’s U.S. News rankings, awarded in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category, are:

U.S. News & World Report is widely recognized for its annual collegiate rankings. Beloit College’s full profile can be found here.