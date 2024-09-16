Wisconsin Bike Fed Welcomes Active Transportation Intern from Beloit College

Greetings—my name is Aidan, and I am a Senior at Beloit College, double-Majoring in Political Science and Environmental Studies. Over the Fall semester, I will work with the Wisconsin Bike Fed to evaluate active transportation in Beloit, WI, and to develop a comprehensive assessment of Beloit’s safety and pedestrian infrastructure ratings.

My Environmental Studies Major concentrates on Infrastructure, Transportation Policy, and Urban Development. I look forward to working with the Wisconsin Bike Fed to engage with city planners and make the city of Beloit safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and other modes of transportation to build a future of sustainable cities.