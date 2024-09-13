Summer in the Geology Lab

Kesley Engelke’25 looking into a microscope in the geology lab.

Credit: Kelsey Engelke’25Kelsey Engelke’25, a senior at Beloit, spent her summer in the Midwest analyzing rock samples for her senior thesis on Petrography and Biostratigraphy of Late Devonian Sandstones from Southwestern Illinois. With funding from the Stutz Grant via the Common Grant Application, she was able to spend her summer working in the Beloit College geology lab to complete this work with the guidance of her advisor and Beloit professor, Jay Zambito.

In the lab, Kelsey examined field samples collected in 2023. First, the rocks were cut into thin sections and powdered for pXRF (a non-destructive geological analysis method). Some rock samples were dissolved in acid, and the remaining sediments were sifted for conodonts, microfossils sometimes found in the silt. This work was to constrain the age of the Bushberg and Slamore Sandstones of the Upper Denovian. The methods of petrography, biostratigraphy, and geochemical analysis were essential in this work. These methods allow Kelsey to figure out the chemical composition and relative age of geological materials.

While learning to work independently in the lab proved challenging at times, learning new lab skills was still Kelsey’s favorite part of the experience. She enjoyed learning to use the microscopes to sift sediments and look for microfossils.

Kelsey Engelke’25 in the geology lab

Credit: Kelsey Engelke’25Her advice for future grant applicants is to make sure they are passionate about their project. It makes the process more rewarding. This experience was especially exciting for Kelsey, as it got her one step closer to her goal of pursuing a career in evolutionary biology after graduation this spring. Kelsey’s focus will be on biodiversity conservation and mass extinction events. She will be applying to graduate schools with environmental science programs that offer interdisciplinary studies to encapsulate all her research goals.

Sydney Moses’25

By: Sydney Moses'25