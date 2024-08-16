August 16, 2024
Losses
Recognizing Beloit College community members we have lost.
1940-1949
- Caroline Bailey Klund’49, retired medical technologist; Feb. 22, 2024, in Anaheim, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Klund, and is survived by a daughter.
1950-1959
- Dorothy “Dot” Goll Camper’50, nature lover, knitter, musician, active volunteer; March 31, 2024, in Duluth, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Camper, father, Robert J. Goll (1914), and brother, Robert J. Goll’47. Survivors include a son, two daughters, and her sister.
- Robert D. Miller’50, U.S. Navy veteran, retired CPA and consultant; March 25, 2024, in Portage, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Miller. Survivors include his wife, Heather Miller, two daughters, and four sons.
- Jane Hanscom Sedlmayr’50, retired counselor, involved community member; March 27, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Floyd W. Sedlmayr’50, father, Howard C. Hanscom (1923), and uncle, John F. Hanscom (1917). Survivors include a son and two daughters.
- Joan Hoffman Siegmann’50, retired registered nurse; April 9, 2024, in Westminster, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Siegmann, and a son. Survivors include a son and two daughters.
- Barbara Gamble McEachron’51, May 10, 2024, in Hazelhurst, Wisconsin. Survivors include her husband, Andrew McEachron, a son, and two daughters.
- James E. Swanson’51, U.S. Army veteran, former owner of James Swanson Real Estate; Jan. 6, 2024, in Branson, Missouri. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Gerri Swanson, and four daughters.
- Virginia “Ginger” Rector Uehling’51, avid painter, volunteer, and traveler; March 31, 2024, in Appleton, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard Uehling’48, a son, and two daughters.
- Carol Wells Ayer’52, retired library aide; Feb. 29, 2024, in Hartland, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter F. Ayer’51, and is survived by three sons.
- Gerald G. Fox’54, U.S. Army veteran, retired county manager; March 27, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores Fox, and is survived by a daughter and three sons.
- Lois Lancaster Hoffman’54, involved community member and volunteer; March 12, 2024, in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Hoffman, and is survived by a daughter and three sons.
- Deborah Rowbotham Rechnagel’55, retired educator; March 11, 2024, in Roseville, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her father, Norris Rowbotham (1925), and her husband, Linden Rechnagel. Survivors include a daughter and two sons.
- Patsy Buckner Capps’56, retired registered nurse and former owner of The French Seam; April 16, 2024, in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Julian Capps, and is survived by a son and two daughters.
- Fern Green Baldwin’57, Jan. 27, 2024, in Jordan, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her son, Ken Baldwin. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Herbert Baldwin, two daughters, and five sons.
- Dr. Nancy Donnell Barber’57, retired pediatrician; Jan. 31, 2024, in Bath, Maryland. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. David H. Barber’57, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Russel P. Breyfogle’57, U.S. Army veteran, retired social worker; Feb. 20, 2024, in Columbia, Missouri. He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Breyfogle, and is survived by a son and two daughters.
- Richard C. Diedrich’57, retired sales manager; April 19, 2024, in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Zelenka Diedrich’57, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- William H. Orr’58, retired high school teacher; April 23, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois.
- Bonnie Ballentine Slattery’59, retired educator; Feb. 9, 2024, in Lees Summit, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Chuck Slattery, and is survived by two daughters and two sons.
1960-1969
- Jon L. Parvin’61, U.S. Army veteran, retired account manager, Eagle Scout; April 18, 2024, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He is survived by a daughter and two sons.
- Anne Roberts Dunn’62, retired engineer; March 2, 2024, in Hazel Green, Alabama. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Karl L. Dunn.
- John H. Lussow’63, retired circuit court judge; Feb. 27, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois. He is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Dr. James C. Bull’64, retired urologist; March 25, 2024, in Twining, Michigan. He is survived by a daughter.
- R. “Kirk” Safford’64, former owner of Publisher’s Marketeer; Jan. 10, 2024, in West Tisbury, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Kristine Safford, a son, and three stepchildren.
- Frederick W. Lange’67, archaeologist, former Beloit College employee; March 17, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. Survivors include a son and three daughters.
- Thomas B. White’67, former English teacher, retired psychologist; March 6, 2024, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Survivors include a son.
- Gerald “Mitch” Disch’68, U.S. Army veteran, retired educator; March 19, 2024, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his uncle, U. George Hartman’42, and is survived by his wife, Deanna Disch, a daughter, and a son.
- Barbara Benson Ingelse’68, retired high school teacher; Aug. 27, 2023, in Oostburg, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Chuck Ingelse.
1970-1979
- Jean Coster Landry’70, Aug. 20, 2023, in Dade City, Florida. Survivors include her husband, Bob Landry, a daughter, and a son.
- Betsy A. Shapiro’73, medical technologist; Nov. 15, 2023, in Aliso Viejo, California. She was predeceased by her parents, and is survived by a brother.
- John W. McCandless’74, retired attorney; Feb. 28, 2024, in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patty McCandless, and is survived by his wife, Beth McCandless, and two sons.
- David P. Toorchen’74, May 23, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Meimei Toorchen, a daughter, and a son.
- Lee C. Buckley’75, public defender; Dec. 23, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Carol Wright-Buckley, a daughter, and two sons.
- Richard H. Sahm’75, retired social worker; March 6, 2024, in Bethesda, Maryland. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathleen Sahm, two daughters, and two sons.
- David C. Fleming’78, March 2, 2024, in Oakton, Virginia. Survivors include his wife, Mary Henze.
- Elizabeth Glajch Malavet’78, research librarian, advocate for rescue animals; March 21, 2024, in Van Hornesville, New York. She is survived by numerous family members.
1980-1989
- Linda Pugh Mayfield’80, marketing representative, former director of youth services; Feb. 27, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband, Craig Mayfield, and a son.
- Guy M. Taylor’81, assistant state public defender with the State of Wisconsin, accomplished boat builder, avid traveler; April 13, 2024, in Verona, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his father, Donald J. Taylor’48, and uncle, Stewart F. Taylor’43. Survivors include his wife, Svetlana Taylor, two sons, and cousins, Jane Taylor Walcott’68, Stewart F. Taylor’70, Anne Taylor Weber’73, and Elizabeth Taylor Leutwiler’76.
- Natalie Lacy Smith’88, former business analyst; March 3, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, John Smith, and numerous family members.
1990-1999
- Alicia D. Cast’90, professor of sociology; Feb. 22, 2024, in Santa Barbara, California. She is survived by two sons.
- Kristina Dwyer’97, certified caregiver, avid gardener; April 7, 2024, in Bryan, Ohio. She was predeceased by her husband, John Dwyer, and is survived by a son.
- David Case’99, CEO at Adatasol; April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Karina Case, a daughter, his parents, a sister, and brothers.
