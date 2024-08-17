In Remembrance: Henry “Hank” Levihn

Credit: Beloit College ArchivesA natural athlete, Levihn lettered in wrestling, football, and track at Beloit Memorial High School. He played football and wrestled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison before transferring to Beloit College to be reunited with his high school coach. The Beloit College football teams on which he played posted an overall record of 15-1. In 1952, playing both offense and defense, he led the Buccaneers to their first undefeated season in 61 years. Levihn was described at the time as one of the finest tackles to ever play at Beloit.

The 1953 wrestling team captain and heavyweight, Levihn won all 13 of his matches and was the Wisconsin AAU heavyweight champion. He was inducted into the Beloit College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1970 for football and wrestling.

After graduation, he was invited to try out for the Green Bay Packers, though he decided dental school was a wiser career choice. He received a D.D.S. from Marquette University School of Dentistry and an M.S. in Orthodontics from Indiana University. He established a private orthodontic practice in Janesville, and over the years straightened the smiles of thousands of teenagers and adults.

He retained an avid interest in sports throughout his life as a dedicated fan of the Badgers, the Brewers, the Bucks, and the Packers. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Korean War.

Levihn met his wife, Beverly, on a blind date and they were married in 1963. The couple loved to travel — to family homes in Colorado and Florida, as well as to Europe, Austria, England, Canada, and Indonesia. In 1994, they retired up north on Big St. Germain Lake, in the town of St. Germain.

Levihn was also an outdoorsman. His adventures fishing and hunting — with friends, his brothers, and solo — are legendary. He went deer hunting for the last time at age 90, and was fishing for walleye in his favorite lake to the end.

He will be remembered for his generosity and his dedication to family and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Levihn’93, Annie Levihn-Karls, and son, David Levihn’92, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly.