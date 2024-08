This 2013 debut story collection is back in print in a new edition with a forward by former Mackey Chair Bonnie Jo Campbell, who calls the book “Midwestern mythology at its best.” Not since Winesburg, Ohio has a book so thoroughly plumbed the character of Midwesterners. Professor of English Chris Fink’s Odette County, Wisconsin, joins Faulkner’s Yoknapatawpha County and Keillor’s Lake Wobegon on the map of fictional regional locales of interest.