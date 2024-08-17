August 17, 2024

Mom in Space

by Linda Elisabeth Beattie LaPinta’76
The University Press of Kentucky, 2023

Book cover of Moms in Space by Lisa Ampleman'00. Mom in Space is a complicated love letter to the intergalactic and to the terrestrial, exploring subjects from the personal to the political, from fertility tests and parenting to climate change and civil rights, all through the lens of spaceflight. These poems offer new perceptions of women in space, incorporating both fictional and real female astronauts, considering what spaceflight means, for those rocketing into space and for those who stay home.

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • Cover of “A Man With a Stick Against a Man With a Rock” by David Samaras’70

    A Man With a Stick Against a Man With a Rock

    more
  • An abandoned industrial site is an arena for parkour athletes.

    Movement as Medicine, Connection, and Freedom

    more

  • Renovation transforms Morse Library for the college and the community

    more

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×