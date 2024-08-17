Mom in Space
by Linda Elisabeth Beattie LaPinta’76
The University Press of Kentucky, 2023
Mom in Space is a complicated love letter to the intergalactic and to the terrestrial, exploring subjects from the personal to the political, from fertility tests and parenting to climate change and civil rights, all through the lens of spaceflight. These poems offer new perceptions of women in space, incorporating both fictional and real female astronauts, considering what spaceflight means, for those rocketing into space and for those who stay home.