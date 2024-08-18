Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers
by Linda Elisabeth Beattie LaPinta’76
The University Press of Kentucky, 2023
This comprehensive study of quilts as objects of material culture includes commentaries revealing the talent and avant-garde mastery of contemporary quiltmakers while showcasing Kentucky’s extraordinary quilt culture. The book, which explores quiltmaking in women’s history, the influence of early Black quiltmakers, and popular Kentucky quilt patterns, received the Popular Culture Association’s 2024 Emily Toth Award in Women’s Studies.