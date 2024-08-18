August 18, 2024

Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers

by Linda Elisabeth Beattie LaPinta’76
The University Press of Kentucky, 2023

Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers by Linda Elisabeth Beattie LaPinta'76 This comprehensive study of quilts as objects of material culture includes commentaries revealing the talent and avant-garde mastery of contemporary quiltmakers while showcasing Kentucky’s extraordinary quilt culture. The book, which explores quiltmaking in women’s history, the influence of early Black quiltmakers, and popular Kentucky quilt patterns, received the Popular Culture Association’s 2024 Emily Toth Award in Women’s Studies.

Magazine cover:

On The Cover

Sofia Hernandez Crade’13 created a larger-than-life puppet of the legendary local artist Charles Rockey in Manitou Springs, Colorado. The process of making the 24-foot puppet brought the community together.

Mark Reis

