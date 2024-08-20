During the Great Depression, public art was often commissioned for government buildings, including the Ohio Judicial Center, completed in 1933 and showcasing work by 12 artists. Richard W. Burry tells the story of the building’s public art. Featuring more than 200 photographs, Art and History in the Ohio Judicial Center celebrates the building’s architectural detail and highlights its Art Deco and Beaux Arts-style murals, reliefs, and mosaics.