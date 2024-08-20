August 20, 2024

Art and History in the Ohio Judicial Center

by Richard W. Burry’68
Kent State University Press, 2023

Art and History in the Ohio Judicial Center by Richard W. Burry'68 During the Great Depression, public art was often commissioned for government buildings, including the Ohio Judicial Center, completed in 1933 and showcasing work by 12 artists. Richard W. Burry tells the story of the building’s public art. Featuring more than 200 photographs, Art and History in the Ohio Judicial Center celebrates the building’s architectural detail and highlights its Art Deco and Beaux Arts-style murals, reliefs, and mosaics.

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • Jack Farina’56

    In Remembrance: Jack Farina

    more
  • A Jordanian flight crew watches crates of food drift down to Gaza.

    A moment of clarity above Gaza

    more
Magazine cover:

On The Cover

Sofia Hernandez Crade’13 created a larger-than-life puppet of the legendary local artist Charles Rockey in Manitou Springs, Colorado. The process of making the 24-foot puppet brought the community together.

Mark Reis

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×