August 21, 2024

The Blue Maiden

by Anna Noyes’10
Grove Atlantic, 2024

The Blue Maiden by Anna Noyes'10 A mix of folklore and a beautifully honest depiction of girlhood and resilience, The Blue Maiden takes place on a fictional Scandinavian island with a dark history of witch hunts, distrust, and isolation. Two rebellious sisters, Bea and Ulrika, have a burning desire to learn about their mother, who died when they were young, the island’s history, and a neighboring island, the Blue Maiden, storied home of the Witches’ Sabbath and Satan’s realm.

