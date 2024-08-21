A mix of folklore and a beautifully honest depiction of girlhood and resilience, The Blue Maiden takes place on a fictional Scandinavian island with a dark history of witch hunts, distrust, and isolation. Two rebellious sisters, Bea and Ulrika, have a burning desire to learn about their mother, who died when they were young, the island’s history, and a neighboring island, the Blue Maiden, storied home of the Witches’ Sabbath and Satan’s realm.