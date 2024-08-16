Outstanding faculty and staff recognized with teaching and advising awards

Tamara KetabgianTamara Ketabgian, professor of English, received the 2023-24 James R. Underkofler Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching. The award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to teaching, is sponsored by Alliant Energy and named for the organization’s longtime CEO. Ketabgian joined the faculty in 2004. Her diverse course offerings — from science fiction to the environmental humanities, and Victorian literature to narratives about data and modernity — exemplify intellectual rigor and innovative curricular design. She is known for her ability to inspire, sparking a genuine curiosity for learning that extends beyond the classroom. She has been an exceptional mentor, advisor, and role model, guiding students in their academic pursuits and in their personal and professional growth.

Tori PerryThe Phee Boon Kang’73 Staff Prize for Excellence in Advising and Mentoring was awarded to Tori Perry, director of Learning Enrichment & Disability Services (LEADS). Perry, who joined Beloit College in 2019, has consistently gone above and beyond to support students academically and personally. Her compassion and empathy are evident in her interactions with students, especially in moments of adversity. Through mentorship and collaboration, she has contributed to students’ development, preparing them for success during and after their college years.

Jay ZambitoAssociate Professor of Geology Jay Zambito received the Kang Faculty Prize for Excellence in Advising and Mentoring in recognition of his exceptional commitment to his students’ academic and personal growth. He is generous with his time and always willing to listen to students’ concerns, offer advice, and provide support. In addition to his formal advising, he also actively seeks out students, in the halls or before and after class, using these moments as opportunities to check in on students, to acknowledge their achievements, and discuss future opportunities.

The Phee Boon Kang’73 prizes, the college’s highest awards to a faculty and a staff member for advising and mentoring, are based on student nominations and the recommendation of a faculty and staff committee. The Kang Prize is supported by Phee Boon Kang’73, a member of the Board of Trustees.