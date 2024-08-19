Women’s lacrosse team makes history reaching conference championship

The 2024 women's lacrosse team reached the NACC Championship for the first time in program history.

Credit: A.D. Santiago

The Bucs came up short against the Aurora Spartans, who have yet to lose a game since joining the NACC in 2021, but finished the season with a 4-2 record in NACC play and 9-7 overall, the most season wins for the program since 2015.

Under first-year Beloit coach George Counes, the team’s final game saw goals from Daisy Kleinhoffer’25, Johanna McNair’25, Maya DeGeorge’25, Maggie Mudd’27, and Cassidy Felix’25, and 11 saves from goalkeeper Sofia Jeddeloh’24.

The program’s standout performances earned multiple athletes recognition at the 2024 season’s end. Mudd, an attacker from St. Charles, Missouri, became the first Beloit College lacrosse player from either the men’s or women’s teams to earn the NACC’s Freshman of the Year distinction. She ended the season ranking fourth in the NACC in shots per game (8.93), seventh in shots on goal per game (5.40), and eighth in goals per game (3.07).

Goalkeeper and Verona native Jeddeloh was selected for the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) 2024 Senior All-Star Game. Jeddeloh is also one of five players who racked up All-Conference honors, joining DeGeorge, Mudd, McNair, and Alzbieta Patapaite’26.

Beloit College was ranked second to last in the conference at the beginning of the season. “This team has had a rocky history, but this year, we had incredible incoming talent from the freshman class and experienced players in the upper classes,” says Jeddeloh. “I don’t think anyone expected us to make it as far as we did. This season was incredible for us as a team, and as individuals.”