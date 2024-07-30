Investing in our spaces, Impacting Beloit

I’ve witnessed firsthand, as a student, a faculty member, and as an administrator, the profound impact that chance encounters across campus can have on personal growth and learning. At Beloit College, we’ve been deliberate in crafting an environment where learning transcends the classroom, seamlessly woven into both our curriculum and residential life.

We’ve taken remarkable strides this past year to enrich our students’ experience and ensure our college is primed for future success. We are revitalizing our residence halls (starting with Whitney), enhancing signature buildings on campus, and upgrading our food services.

Our goal is to foster deep connections and cultivate a strong sense of community. At the heart of our campus, the Powerhouse is a vibrant hub for our students, with dining options and recreational activities. Our newly-renovated library will host the Impact Beloit Hub, while Pearsons Hall is being transformed into a dynamic space for student services, a la carte dining, and the future home of our School of Business.

We’re committed to nurturing the dialogue and serendipitous connections that occur in communal dining experiences, encouraging our students to engage in sustained conversations that extend beyond formal learning settings. Starting January 2025, students can enjoy a sit-down, all-you-care-to-eat venue in the Powerhouse, further enhancing community interaction.

Beyond our campus, our living and learning initiatives extend into the broader Beloit community and the region. Partnerships with local institutions such as Edgewood College and Blackhawk Technical College have led to innovative programs in nursing, EMT training, and more, strengthening both student learning and our community bonds, embodying the spirit of Impact Beloit.

At the core of our mission is the belief in a transformative education that prepares students not just for careers but for lives of purpose. Our unique approach activates learning throughout all aspects of student life and work, including placing students in internships with a diverse range of community organizations in the Beloit area, from large public service organizations to multi-billion-dollar global companies. We empower students to become leaders, innovators, and compassionate global citizens.

As we continue to evolve to meet the challenges of the current moment, our commitment remains steadfast: to uphold the tradition of liberal arts education that empowers individuals to make a difference in the world. A Beloit education is a journey of personal and intellectual growth, where students discover their true potential and are inspired to bring about positive change.

Together (and I mean together), we are shaping a future where education meets real-world challenges, creating opportunities for our students to excel and contribute meaningfully to society. This is the essence of Beloit College—an institution dedicated to transforming lives and communities, today and for generations to come.