Beloit College Earns Five Colleges of Distinction Badges

Beloit, Wisconsin — Beloit College has been awarded five Colleges of Distinction Badges for the 2024-25 academic year. Recognized for its exceptional undergraduate education, the college has earned distinctions in the categories of State (Wisconsin), Business, Education, Career Development, and Equity & Inclusion.

Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students, employs a rigorous selection process to identify institutions excelling in four key areas: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes.

Tyson Schritter, Colleges of Distinction’s chief operating officer, said Beloit College’s high performance in each of these areas demonstrates a supportive and enriching environment that prepares students for both academic and career success.

“A college degree provides many opportunities, but a truly valuable education equips students to excel the moment they arrive on campus,” Schritter said. “Beloit College’s curriculum promotes significant student-faculty interaction through real-world experiential learning.”

“We are incredibly proud to receive these five Colleges of Distinction Badges,” said Karen Schedin, Beloit College vice president for enrollment. “This recognition highlights our commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience that fosters engaged learning, innovative teaching, and a supportive community. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students.”

Unlike traditional ranking systems based on numerical data, Colleges of Distinction conducts extensive and detailed interviews with members of the institution.

“Every student is unique, so there can’t be a single best school for all. We prioritize the innovative methods colleges use to deliver their distinctive and enriching undergraduate education,” said Schritter. “Beloit’s personalized approach helps students succeed in ways that defy traditional rankings.”

In addition to being named a Wisconsin College of Distinction, Beloit has been recognized for excellence in its business, education, and career development programs, as well as its commitment to equity and inclusion.

To become a Business College of Distinction, Schritter explained that Colleges of Distinction looks for qualities such as accreditation, program breadth, advising and mentoring, integration of career services, and successful student outcomes. Beloit College, with its well-rounded curriculum and a liberal arts foundation, successfully prepares its students to enter the workforce with strong leadership skills and the ability to succeed in an ever-evolving society.

“Thriving in a precarious economy requires one to be agile in the face of change,” he said. “We applaud Beloit’s emphasis on educating ethical, agile, and competent leaders.”

Recognizing Beloit’s stellar curriculum and outcomes for education majors, Colleges of Distinction noted how students are prepared to lead their own classrooms after graduation. As an Education College of Distinction, Beloit is a testament to the quality of its hands-on approach to learning, leading, and succeeding.

As a College of Distinction for Career Development, Beloit has shown a commitment to providing robust career services that help students achieve their professional goals. Additionally, as a College of Distinction for Equity & Inclusion, Beloit has demonstrated its dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students.

For nearly 175 years, Beloit College has been committed to making a quality higher education affordable and attainable to all students, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, or religion.

To view Beloit College’s profile on Colleges of Distinction, please visit www.collegesofdistinction.com.

About Beloit College

Beloit College is a private liberal arts college in Beloit, Wisconsin, recognized for its longstanding commitment to curricular innovation, as well as hands-on, active-learning, and international education programs. The Beloit College community is diverse and noted for its passionate engagement with ideas and the world; its students are from nearly every state as well as 44 nations. Beloit College offers 50+ majors, 30 minors, dual-degree and pre-professional programs, 100 study abroad programs, and several domestic study programs. For more information, visit www.beloit.edu.

